Best Local TV personality

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. Matt Templeman, KEZI, 2975 Chad Dr., 541-485-5611, KEZI.com.

2. Gold Meadows, KVAL, 4575 Blanton Road, 541-342-4961, KVAL.com.

3. Holden LeCroy, KEZI, 2975 Chad Dr., 541-485-5611, KEZI.com.