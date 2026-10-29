A protester holds a sign that reads ‘Attn: White People Of Lane County, ICE Is Killing White People.’ Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Local uproar

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Civics by EW StaffPosted on

1. Federal Courthouse ICE protests

2. No Kings Protests

3. Racist Cops on Body Cams, Picture Eugene, PictureEugene.com.