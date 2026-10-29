Best Local Wine: Sweet Cheeks Winery, marketing director Katie Brown. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Local wine

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd., 541-349-9463, SweetCheeksWinery.com.

2. Sarver Winery, 25600 Mayola Lane, 541-935-2979, SarverWinery.com.

3. King Estate Winery, 80854 Territorial Hwy., 541-942-9874, KingEstate.com.