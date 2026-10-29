Best Local zine

1. Graffiti Magazine, Graffiti-Magazine.com.

2. Dissonant Times, DissonantTimes.org.

3. Emergency Horse, EmergencyHorseMagazine.substack.com.

Graffiti Magazine lives by the ethos: “You write it, we print it.” According to Editor-In-Chief Max Wayt, this means that the zine aims “to prioritize local voices and try not to be the arbiters of what we think is ‘good.’” Rather, “we just want it to be a reflection of the community.” Graffiti Mag is a bi-monthly arts zine, living and breathing by the community and run by volunteers. People submit their art, whatever it may be (poems, essays, visuals, playlists, etc.), and it all paints the walls that are Graffiti’s pages. Wayt is passionate about keeping physical print media alive. “All the greatest cultural movements have always been on paper,” he says. The newest edition will hit shelves at dozens of local coffee shops and artsy spaces the first week of November — so keep an eye out so you can clean the shelves off and keep print alive. Next month, Wayt urges readers to “please submit. We’re eager to have more perspectives and more voices at all times,” he says. He thinks Eugene is a particularly beautiful space for Graffiti because “I think the story of our little community is told through publication.”