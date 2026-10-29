Best Martial arts

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Queer Eugene Grappling Club, Beginner Jiu Jitsu, The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Rd., Instagram.com/queer.eugene.grappling.club.

2. Best Martial Arts, 795 Almaden St. 541-345-0684, Bmai.org.

3. Art of War MMA and Fitness, 164 W. Broadway, 541-870-6954, ArtofWar-mma.com