Best Mental health therapist

1. Alexandra Aguirre, Vista Counseling and Wellness, 1551 and 1531 Pearl St., 541-517-9733, Vistapsych.com.
2. Emily Snodgrass, 18040 Willamette, Ste. 208, 541-357-9772, TheTendingPlace.org.
3. Aimee Goglia, 1034 Lawrence St., 541-361-5112.
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1. Alexandra Aguirre, Vista Counseling and Wellness, 1551 and 1531 Pearl St., 541-517-9733, Vistapsych.com.
2. Emily Snodgrass, 18040 Willamette, Ste. 208, 541-357-9772, TheTendingPlace.org.
3. Aimee Goglia, 1034 Lawrence St., 541-361-5112.
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