Best Mental health therapist

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Alexandra Aguirre, Vista Counseling and Wellness, 1551 and 1531 Pearl St., 541-517-9733, Vistapsych.com.

2. Emily Snodgrass, 18040 Willamette, Ste. 208, 541-357-9772, TheTendingPlace.org.

3. Aimee Goglia, 1034 Lawrence St., 541-361-5112.