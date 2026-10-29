Best New business

1. Bewitched Oddities, 25 E. 8th Ave., #25, 458-210-2547, BewitchedOddities.com.

2. Outliers Bookstore, 2467 Hilyard St, 541-232-7552, Outliersbook.com.

3. Oregrown, 211 West 6th Ave., 541-505-9652, Oregrown.com.

Until this past year, Eugene — for all its eclectic quirks, vibrance and life — was suffering a massive gap: there was no oddities store. The witch girls and folks who live for the night sky, crystals and black cats needed a place to get their framed butterflies, frilly shirts and taxidermied mice. Karina Mills came to our rescue with Bewitched Oddities in downtown Eugene one year ago on Dec. 6. With immaculate theming, her store feels like a small Victorian castle, full of natural mossy and floral dome art from various artists, a huge selection of sustainably sourced bugs, craft supplies, creepy dolls, wet specimens and, of course, frilly clothes and jewelry. For those enamored by the store’s high quality art, there are classes throughout the year covering topics such as bug pinning, broom decorating and wet specimens. With over 200 vendors, many of whom are local, Mills says the Bewitched Oddities is “focused on supporting the artists that are out there, and then also hopefully making new ones.” Don’t miss her one year anniversary party.