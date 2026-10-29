Best New restaurant

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. ColdFire Public House, 250 Ferry St., 541-762-2221, ColdFireBrewing.com.

2. Domek Bistro, 454 Willamette, 458-544-1312, DomekEugene.com.

3. Mandy’s Diner, 652 E. Broadway, 458-273-3074, find on Facebook.