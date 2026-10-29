Tsunami owner Scott Landfield and Ren Errington. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Old business

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette, 541-345-8986, TsunamiBooks.org

2. Down To Earth Home, Garden & Gift, Garden & Gift, 532 Olive St., 541-342-6820, DowntoEarthEugene.com

3. The Kiva, 125 W. 11th Ave., 541-342-8666, KivaGrocery.com.