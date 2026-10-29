Best Organization fighting for immigrants

1. Lane County Immigrant Defense Network, Instagram.com/lanecountyimmigrantdefense, Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseToolkit.

2. Plaza de Nuestra Comunidad, 195 W. 12th Ave., Eugene, 541-687-2667; 1621 Centennial Blvd., Spfd., 541-687-2667 PlazaComunidad.org.

3. GLAD of Lane Co., (Grupo Latino de Acción Directa), 313 E. 8th Ave., 458-205-3295, GladLaneCounty.org.

A group of local activists founded Lane County Immigrant Defense Network after President Donald Trump was sworn into office for a second time in January 2025. Now, more than a year and a half later, the network is growing and Rob Fisette, a co-founder, says there’s still work to be done.

The LCIDN was founded with one goal in mind: protect Lane County’s immigrant communities and effectively organize local activists around a shared sentiment of solidarity. From ICE-watches to know-your-rights trainings, the network has achieved some serious milestones in the past year. “I think that the May Day shutdown was a really cool event,” says Thea Abbatoy, a LCIDN co-founder. “It was a six-month series of events organized for strike and boycott action locally.” The May Day rally and caravan in Springfield “shut down the traffic between Springfield and Eugene for a while,” Fissette says. “That’s one I’m going to remember for a long time.”

Ultimately, LCIDN’s goal in the coming years is to build a broad, integrated movement for integrated defense. “We need to expand the scope of what we mean when we talk about immigrant rights, Fisette says. “Not just being reactive, but being against war, being for housing and food for people and meeting people’s basic needs.”