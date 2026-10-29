Best Place to eat and not worry about allergies

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Morning Glory Cafe, 450 Willamette, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.

2. Jazzy Ladies, 560 Oak St., 541-636-9923, JazzyLadiesCafe.com.

3. Acorn Community Cafe, 769 Monroe St., 541- 403-7647, EatAcornCafe.com.