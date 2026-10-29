Best Place to get piercings

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. High Priestess Piercing & Tattoo, 210 W. 6th Ave., 541-342-6585; 525 E 13th Ave., 541-343-3311, BeststudioEver.com/pages/high-priestess.

2. Area 51 Piercing, 505 Willamette, Ste. 100, 541-393-6572, Area51piercing.com.

3. Dream House Piercing, 1852 Willamette, 541-321-0112, DreamHousePiercing.com.