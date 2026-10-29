Best Place to go for a run

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Rd., 541-682-4800, AltonBakerPark.com.

2. Pre’s Trail, Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Rd.

3. Ruth Bascom Riverbank Path System, Willamette River Trail, 541-682-4800, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities.