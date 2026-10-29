Lindsey Matthews, education manager at the Eugene Science Center looks through a spectroscope. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Place to take the kids

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eugene Science Center, 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy., 541-682-7888, EugeneScienceCenter.org.

2. Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Center, 541-653-9629, AdventureChildrenMuseum.org.

3. Skinner Butte Park, 248 Cheshire Ave, 541-682-4800, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities.