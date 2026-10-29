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Best Place wine sipping ambiance

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Sweet Cheeks Winery, 27007 Briggs Hill Rd., 541-349-9463, SweetCheeksWinery.com.

2. Sarver Winery, 25600 Mayola Lane, 541-935-2979, SarverWinery.com.

3. Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St., 458-201-7413, OregonWineLab.com.