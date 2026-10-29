Best Restaurant

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Cafe Soriah, 384 W. 13th Ave., 541-342-4410, Soriah.com.

2. Rye, 444 E. 3rd Ave., 541-653-8509, RyeOn3rd.com.

3. Acorn Community Cafe, 769 Monroe St., 541- 403-7647, EatAcornCafe.com.