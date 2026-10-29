Steven Montague, Mandy Watts and Molly Powell of Mandy’s Family Restaurant and Diner. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Server

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Molly Powell, Mandy’s Family Restaurant, 1491 Willamette, 541-654-0382, Mandys-Restaurant.com.

2. Courtney Morgan, Morning Glory Cafe, 450 Willamette, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.

3. Jordan Phillips, Nelson’s in the Whit and Brail’s, 400 Blair Blvd., 541-844-8404, NelsonsInTheWhit.com; 1689 Willamette, BrailsRestaurant.co.