Best Singles scene

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Dyke Night, Instagram.com/DykeNightEugene.

2. Blairally Vintage Arcade, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721, Blairally.com.

3. Jameson’s Bar, 115 W. Broadway, 541-485-9913, JamesonsBar.com.