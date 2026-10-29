Best South Asian food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Evergreen Indian Food, 906 W. 7th Ave., 541-343-7944, EvergreenIndianRestaurant.com.

2. Arekie, Indian Fusion Cuisine, 2758 Friendly St., 458-273-7810, Arekie.com.

3. Taste of India, 1365 Villard St., 541-505-8526, TheTasteofIndiaOregon.com.