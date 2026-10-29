Best Sports bar

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Wetlands Sports Bar and Grill, 922 Garfield St., 541-345-2606, WetlandsEugene.com.

2. Rennie’s Landing, 1214 Kincaid St., 541-687-0600, RenniesLanding.com.

3. Max’s Tavern, 550 E. 13th Ave., 541-349-8986, MaxsEugene.com.