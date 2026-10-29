Best Yoga

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Everyday People Yoga, 352 W. 12th Ave., 541-782-8678, EpyogaEugene.com.

2. Cloud Scott at the YMCA, 600 East 24th Ave., 541-686-9622, EugeneYmca.org.

3. WARRIOR Group Fitness Studio, 199 E. 5th Ave., 458-261-7415, WarriorGroupFitnessStudio.com.