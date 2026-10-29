Gay Halloween

The Hybrid Gallery’s second annual Spooky! Sexy! Queer! art show celebrates 17 artists’ work across the spectrum of, well, spooky, sexy and queer. Participants are encouraged to show up in costume, and there will be refreshments and a vinyl DJ set by Okon·oyo. “It’s a really fun, slightly provocative take on sort of the Halloween month, if you will,” says Anna Kaplan, founder of The Hybrid Gallery. The gallery show runs until Oct. 31. “Eugene has gone through its iterations of spaces that have been queer forward, queer friendly,” Kaplan says. The Hybrid Gallery takes pride in being a third-space for queer people and artists alike. The next day, The Hybrid Gallery will host Eugene-based psychedelic dream pop band PixieOgre’s album release Halloween party. Along with live music, there will also be a costume contest — some of the categories include best Dolly Parton (RIP to a legend), best undead and most Oregonian. All of the gallery’s shows are free, but there are options to donate and support the Hybrid on its website. Donations also support open mic nights, poetry readings, art-based workshops and art shows.

Spooky! Sexy! Queer! art show, costume party and reception is 7 pm to 10 pm Friday, Oct. 30 at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Free admission. The exhibition is on display until Saturday, Oct. 31. PixieOgre’s album release Halloween Party is 7 pm Saturday Oct. 31. More information at TheHybridEugene.com.