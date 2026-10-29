Murderers’ Row

Monday of Mortem Revue. Photo by Tyler Price.

Eugene-based dance collective Mortem Revue presents Death Do Us Part, a murder-mystery, pole, fire and burlesque performance Oct. 30 at John Henry’s. Mortem Revue’s founder, who uses the stage name Monday, produced, wrote and performs in the show. Monday says a narrator-detective introduces the audience to the victim, a mysterious aristocrat named Stella Nova, who dies shortly before she’s about to inherit a significant amount of money. Then the narrator introduces the suspects — including younger sisters, a best friend, a fiancé and a mistress — each with their own backstory and possible motive. The characters then tell the story through choreography that the performers developed themselves. The narrator returns between sets and solves the mystery at the end of the performance. In addition to producing with Mortem Revue, Monday is a pole-dancing instructor. Death Do Us Part combines her passions. “I have a minor in creative writing, and I’ve always loved theater,” she says. Depending on who you ask about Nova, “people either absolutely adored her or absolutely hated her. There was no in-between,” Monday says.

Death Do Us Part is 9 pm Friday, Oct. 30 at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. The performance is 21-plus.