Holiday on the South Coast

Just a two-hour drive from Eugene, Oregon’s south coast offers two excellent holiday diversions.

In North Bend, the tiny town tucked up against the north side of Coos Bay, the Liberty Theatre is home to the Christmas Opry by Little Theatre on the Bay. This family friendly, warm hearted and fast moving show is full of local talent in true Grand Ole Opry style. The show weaves together pop country and traditional holiday songs for four performances Dec. 4 through 6.

For a very different experience, thousands of Christmas lights come on each evening in the garden at Shore Acres State Park, which overlooks the ocean less than half an hour south of Coos Bay. Community members create all manner of light displays in the Versailles-style garden, originally created by early 20th century timber baron Louis Simpson next to his mansion, which was demolished in 1948.

The lights are on this year each night, Nov. 26 through Dec. 31.

Both the Christmas Opry and the Shore Acres lights are very popular, so do buy tickets now if you plan to go.