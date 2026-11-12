Fall Delights at Alsea and Green Peak Falls

If you’re feeling called to a late autumn hike where you can see fall colors and waterfalls, hug a big tree and see salmon spawning, I’ve got the trail for you!

You’ll find the Alsea Falls Recreation Site on a lovely backcountry (and paved!) route through the Coast Range. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), much of the area has been heavily logged in the past, but the South Fork Alsea River and its surroundings also have pockets of old growth and lovely waterfalls.

The trail to Green Peak Falls is just 3 miles round trip and accessible year round. You’ll need to get a $5 day use parking pass (available online at Recreation.gov or onsite), or bring another public lands pass that works on BLM lands. You’ll find restrooms and picnic areas near the parking area. Also nearby is a campground and an extensive mountain bike trail system.

To get there from Eugene, head north on Highway 99 past the airport to Junction City, then left onto Highway 99 West just past downtown by the Safeway. Go 8 miles to the town of Monroe, and just north out of town turn left on Alpine Cutoff Road, then left at the T intersection onto Alpine Road. Go through the small hamlet of Alpine with one blinking yellow light, then follow a curve to the left to stay on Alpine Road. Follow signs to Alsea Falls a total of just under 10 miles, and turn right to park at the Alsea Falls Day Use/Picnic Area. It’s about an hour drive.

McBee Memorial Park sign. Photo by Chandra LeGue.

From the parking area, head left/downstream on the short path to view and explore Alsea Falls and the rocky slabs at its base. The trail descends on a slope and stairs to some viewing areas and a chance to step out onto the smooth (i.e. slick when wet) bedrock that forms the falls. Alder and redcedar trees drape over the river’s edge.

To hike the 1.5 miles to Green Peak Falls, cross the bridge that is just upstream of Alsea Falls and turn left. (For another hiking option, you can turn right, then stay left to head uphill on the Big Fir trail that begins a 3-mile loop.) The trail follows the South Fork Alsea River through a lovely forest with some towering trees — including bigleaf maples that litter the ground with giant yellow leaves this time of year. You’re also likely to find mushrooms sprouting along the trail, and I recommend you take the time to admire the fungal diversity of the forest.

This section of the river and surrounding lands could be designated a Wild & Scenic River if Sen. Ron Wyden’s bill, the River Democracy Act, passes Congress. On the flip side, the area could see more logging and fewer stream protections if a Trump administration revision to the BLM’s management plan moves forward.

At the base of Green Peak Falls. Photo by Chandra LeGue.

After about 0.75 miles, you’ll come to a road — follow any trail signs and walk past McBee Park. At a circular drive/lot, find the trail to the right heading up Peak Creek. This section of the trail can be muddy and has a few steep spots on the half mile it takes to reach 45-foot Green Peak Falls.

If you’ve timed things right — and mid-late November is usually a good time — there’s also a chance to see salmon (fall Chinook and coho) here. On the return from Green Peak Falls, take a detour from the large gravel lot to follow the road to the right into McBee Park — currently being fixed up by Benton County. On the north side of the river, past the old McBee Park sign, find your way down to the water past the long wooden benches.

If the salmon are running, you’ll see and hear them splashing in the shallow water and rocks, as they make their way upstream. These amazing fish need the clean, cold, forest-sheltered water found in streams like the South Fork Alsea to complete their lifecycle.

Chandra LeGue of Eugene is the author of the book Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide and is the senior conservation advocate at the non-profit organization Oregon Wild.

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