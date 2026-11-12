Singer and guitarist Adam Corkery may never have learned to play guitar if not for Dean Ween (Mickey Melchiondo), of Ween, the long-running eccentric rock band with a devoted following and an ever-changing sound that’s impossible to pin down. Corkery’s Portland-and Eugene-based Ween tribute band Brown Stallion covers Ween’s 1994 album Chocolate and Cheese front to back Nov. 13 at John Henry’s. In January, Brown Stallion begins a residency at John Henry’s, playing the third Friday of every month through April. Like much of Ween’s material, Chocolate and Cheese surveys funk, psychedelic jam rock, country and even Latin music, filtered through the group’s singular sound and sense of humor. Boognish — Ween’s spikey-haired sketched-face logo — is crucial to Ween lore, something like the band’s mascot. “The Boognish provides,” Corkery says, “and it’s so true. I have met so many amazing people and made a lot of different connections just based around Ween.” Learning Ween on guitar, Corkery says, “inspired me to play music for the rest of my life, which I’m eternally grateful for. Ween has been such a positive influence for me personally and a lot of friends and family.” Blotter Boyz support Brown Stallion at John Henry’s, playing Ween-style original music. Blotter Boyz shares several members with Brown Stallion, including Corkery.

Brown Stallion plays 9 pm Friday, Nov. 13 at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and available at JohnHenrysBar.com. The concert is 21-plus.