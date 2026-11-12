Reindeer Rock

Rock, classical and holiday music combine for a good cause Dec. 11 when concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer performs Rock the Holidays at WOW Hall. The concert is a fundraiser for Beyond Toxics, the longtime Eugene nonprofit advocating for marginalized communities disproportionately affected by industrial pollution and climate change.

Meyer is a classically trained violinist who splits time between Portland and Florida. His WOW Hall appearance is part of a Rock the Holidays Pacific Northwest tour. The show features a string section, electric bass, keyboards and a drum kit for a rock-classical hybrid. 2026 marks Rock The Holidays’ 26th season.

Through his Concert Rock Academy, Meyer educates young musicians in the “concert rock” approach. Four local music students will join Meyer on stage, performing rock-style holiday classics like “Carol of the Bells,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. They’ll also play hard rock songs like Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” and more.

“We’re all about performing and creating this style of music, and then passing it on to the next generation of students,” Meyer says, “bringing kids from the classical world and the rock world together.” All concert proceeds benefit Beyond Toxics’ work across Oregon.

Rock the Holidays is 7 pm Friday, Dec. 11, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets begin at $40 and are available at WOWHall.org. The concert is all ages.