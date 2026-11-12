Santa at the Speedway 

Celebrate the holidays walking through festive Christmas light displays, sipping hot cocoa and having a hearty wintertime meal at Cottage Grove Speedway’s fourth annual Walking in a Winter Wonderland.

The speedway, which has been in operation since 1956, is typically home to dirt bikes, sprint cars and monster trucks. For the holiday season, it will be adorned with thousands of Christmas lights, and more than a few inflatable Santas, reindeer and penguins.

After the walkthrough, you can take a photo with Santa, and if you get chilly viewing the light displays, sit at one of the speedway’s toasty fire pits. “It is such a unique and fun experience, and it really is what you make it,” Cottage Grove Speedway owner and operator Heather Boyce says. “We have guests come for just a quick walk through and some pictures, and we also have guests stay for a couple of hours, enjoying dinner and hot chocolate.”

The speedway’s Hot Chocolate Bar has all the toppings you can dream of. At the Tipsy Elf Bar, you can indulge in seasonal cocktails, including warm mulled wine, hot buttered rum, Irish coffee, spiked hot chocolate and more.

Walking in a Winter Wonderland runs through the holidays, and each night of the festivities will feature a unique dinner and dessert menu including homemade soups and sandwiches, hand-pressed burgers and fettuccine alfredo. “It’s magical, there’s so much to see and enjoy in a very laid back atmosphere,” Boyce says.

Walking in a Winter Wonderland is 5 pm to 9 pm Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29, Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6, Friday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 13 and nightly starting Thursday, Dec. 18 through Thursday, Dec. 31 at Cottage Grove Speedway, 2150 Douglas Ave., Cottage Grove. Tickets start at $10 and are available at the gate. Season passes are available at MyRacePass.com. Cash only.