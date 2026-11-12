The Moon Gazers

Eugene burlesque collective The Wax Poetry Revue and local cirque performer The Lu Harlow present Love Letters to the Moon Nov. 14 at Oregon Contemporary Theatre. The show features burlesque, cirque acts, contortion and draglesque — a drag-and-burlesque hybrid performance — themed around autumn. When considering what might tie each set together around the fall season, Betty Jaeger from The Wax Poetry Revue noticed the Harvest Moon while on a drive in Washington. Each piece in the show, with primarily local performers, centers the moon. Jaeger, who performs burlesque as Peaches Von Killingsworth, will sing Kate Bush’s song, “Wuthering Heights” in a performance inspired by the book of the same name and its main character, Cathy. Aesthetically, Jaeger’s piece references a moth to a flame, while others feature werewolves, bioluminescence and bathing under moonlight. The moon “is one of the only constants we have in this crazy chaotic world,” Jaeger says, but in its phases, the moon is also ever-changing. Love Letters is part of a series of Wax Poetry Revue productions themed around seasons. Jaeger loves spring and fall. “More specifically, the part of spring that happens right after winter, and the part of fall that happens right after summer,” she says. Eugene spoken-word artist Jorah LaFleur hosts the show.

Love Letters to the Moon is 8pm Saturday, Nov. 14 at Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 West Broadway. Tickets begin at $29 and are available at OCTheatre.org. The performance is 18-plus.