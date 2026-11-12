The Oys are Back in Town

Relieve holiday stress with Oy Vey in a Manger Dec. 11 through 13 at Oregon Contemporary Theatre. The show features Dragapella!, originally known as The Kinsey Sicks, a self-described “beautyshop” drag-and-harmony singing group based in California. “Oy Vey lovingly and ecumenically skewers the best of the holidays with hilarious and often naughty parodies of seasonal songs — in outrageous drag with fabulous harmonies,” says Dragapella! member Nathan Marken, who performs as Winnie.

The holidays are busy, but Dragapella! singer Jeff Manabat (Trixie) says nothing brings people together like humor. “Humor is an amazing release for that tension and reminds us that the holidays offer so much to feel good about.” For example, he says, give to a charity instead of buying presents. “You know God wants us to, because why else would He have scheduled Christmas so close to the end of the tax year?” he says.

Though Oy Vey offers an irreverent take on the holidays, Marken and Manabat say they love the season. “The food and fêtes, the bright decor and especially the music,” Marken says. Recalling his youth, “I soon found out that Jesus was not actually raised under an illuminated tree, nor was he born from one. A little disappointing for a young gay Catholic boy,” Manabat adds.

Oy Vey in a Manger is 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, and 2:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 13 at Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 West Broadway. Tickets begin at $24 and are available at OCTheatre.org. The performance is all ages.