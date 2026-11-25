Actors Cabaret of Eugene is staging Finding Neverland, a musical based on the true story of J.M. Barrie’s relationship with the family that inspired him to write Peter Pan. The play is an opportunity for fans to learn about the heartwarming story behind Barrie’s creation, all while being entertained by the wit and humor of the writing as well as the outstanding acting.

“What intrigued me about this script was the fact that it presented characters who are torn apart by what is expected of them, and what their dreams are,” says director Joe Zingo. “Characters who have to fight to explore their creativity, despite all odds.”

ACE is dinner theater, and audience members sit at tables next to the stage for a more intimate experience. I was pleasantly surprised that I could hear all the lines, and at the same time, it wasn’t too loud.

Multiple audience members said they enjoyed the food, whether it was the cornish game hen, pasta dishes or desserts. The Italian dishes are Zingo’s family’s recipes, which makes me wish I’d tried them. The best part of the dining experience was that many of the cast, including Captain Hook (played by Donovan Seitzinger) were waitstaff. Seitzinger steals the scene as the pirate and stays in character while serving tiramisu during intermission!

Zingo’s vision for dinner theater works. He has been directing since 1998 and cofounded ACE, along with Jim Roberts, when the company first opened its doors in 1979.

“Joe Zingo is fabulous,” says Gloria Schmidt, who was on the board of directors for over 10 years. She told stories of when Zingo taught at South Eugene High School and helped students who were always getting in trouble turn that creative energy to theater.

“Community theater is just that — community theater,” Zingo says. “It doesn’t mean that we don’t attempt to do the best we can, but also means allowing those who have always wanted to perform, and have never had the courage to perform, do it.”

Audience members, several of whom were related to the cast, were enthusiastic about what they enjoyed about the play.

“I love the energy in it. I’m absorbed in the story,” says Olga Worm, mother of Marla Worm, who plays Mary Barrie. She flew in to see the play and watched it two nights in a row. “It’s just as good the second night.”

“I’m enjoying the whole show,” says Jayanth Banavar, whose nine-year-old grandson is in the play.

Zingo says ACE tries to do family-based shows this time of year to incorporate as many children and families into the productions as they can. It was impressive to see so many talented children in the play. Banavar says he was especially impressed how the ensemble cast took care of the younger actors and encouraged them.

Ashley Alwin, who plays Sylvia Llewelyn Davies, captures both joy and sorrow in her acting, subtly hinting of what is to come with her character. Multiple audience members expressed how much they loved her in everything they’ve seen her in. She truly has an incredible voice.

Gene Chin, who plays J.M. Barrie, is flawless in evoking emotion in the soft, heartwarming songs, as well as the uplifting ones. Erica Jean, playing Mrs. du Maurier, and Worm as Mary Barrie, illustrate the snooty upper class perfectly. Cody Mendonca, playing the producer, transitions from grumpy and doubting producer to inspired enthusiast who steals the spotlight in his music number.

The ensemble cast, as well as the leads, were spot on in acting and singing.

“Aside from the drama of the piece, I wanted our audiences to see community performers coming together to present the very best that they could,” Zingo says. “I wanted to see their neighbors, friends, relatives doing what they love, enjoying what they love and presenting the story as successfully as they can for their enjoyment. I wanted our audiences to find their Neverland.”

Finding Neverland plays 7:30 pm Fridays and Saturdays (doors open at 6 pm for dinner) and 2 pm Sundays (doors open at 12:30 pm) through Dec. 19 at Actor’s Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette. Tickets range in price, starting at $21 for seating without a meal and up to $66 for dinner. More info at ActorsCabaret.org.