A wise man once said that socks as gifts are “great for people with no imagination.” That man is Michael Knotts of Jim The Shoe Doctor.

Imagination or not, socks are the ultimate stocking stuffer. Science has probably shown that people’s feet get the coldest during the winter. Sure, they’re not always the most glamorous gift. But they teach you that everyone needs a friend. They show you that even feet need clothes too. And they demonstrate that anything — anything can be a statement piece. No matter who you are, you will need socks at some point in your life. So, if you want to know about getting socks as a gift, here’s your ultimate guide.

Your first stop in your journey to complete sock-itude is Jim the Shoe Doctor (458 East 11th Avenue). This cobbler has been offering a wide variety of shoe services for many years, but if you’ve never been in the building (or haven’t ever gazed upon the giant writing on the window that says “GOT SOCKS?”) you may not know that on the customer side of the counter, there are socks for days.

Sock varieties include, but are not anywhere limited to, women’s, men’s, knee high, compression, sport socks and (the most important kind) fuzzy socks. “A lot of the time,” Knotts says, customers “come in just for the socks.” Every row of socks is different, and most have a zany pattern. Ninjas? Pugs in a pumpkin spice latte? Christmas crustaceans? Portland-based brands like Sock it to Me and Sock Smith in the store have got you, and your feet, covered.

“The whole point of the socks is no boring socks, only fun and funky,” Knotts says. He estimates about 75 different prints are currently in the store.

“We have people who come in every year, specifically for socks, specifically for Christmas presents,” Knotts adds. That’s why many of them are already halfway ready for the stocking, with To/From tags pre-emptively placed.

If that store doesn’t satisfy your sock needs right off the bat, Hirons (185 East 18th Avenue and 1950 Franklin Boulevard) will surely have your toes smiling. While both locations have a ridiculous amount of socks, the size of the selection on 18th is truly absurd.

There is a full sock wall, with eight brands (including Sock it to Me) and every different kind of sock you can conjure up. That is, except normal socks. “We mainly carry novelty type socks with fun patterns on them, not really plain white socks,” says Susie Bartel, Hirons’ assistant manager. There are fuzzy socks with little grippies on the bottoms, big ol’ socks that couldn’t even fit inside a shoe and every last pattern. “Fun, kitschy socks are our jam,” Bartel says.

The socks are peppered throughout the store, sometimes in a random floor-to-ceiling sock shelf and other times sprinkled into a themed display (which, of course, goes crazy in the Christmas aisle).

The best selection, by far, is the closeout section, with discounted out-of-season socks. Both Hirons locations are also a one-stop-shop for any Oregon Ducks socks. “People love our socks,” Bartel says. “We sell a lot of them.”

One thing to keep in mind: Kitschy, fun patterned socks shouldn’t really be more than $10 to $12, unless you’re looking for more intentional quality. Both Hirons and Jim the Shoe Doctor keep generously within that range.

However, if you’re not looking to spend that amount on a pair of fun socks, a surprising sneaker hit for socks is actually Dollar Tree. Since the corporation abandoned the “Everything’s $1” slogan and started raising prices, they have begun selling cheap, yet quality fun socks. They’re pretty thin still, but there’s a huge variety. Men’s, women’s, children’s socks in knee-high, ankle, crew and fuzzy varieties feature designs from big name junk food brands (for Sour Patch Kids and Pringles lovers), kid’s shows (such as Power Puff Girls, Rugrats and Sesame Street), Christmas (obviously) and even plain socks, to name just a few. Dollar Tree socks, as of publication, run $1.50. They’re fun, and they’ll keep your feet warm.

On the opposite end, if you need durable socks with more dainty patterns — such as nice subtle flowers, as opposed to a neon orange cactus with a cowboy hat — Shoe-a-Holic (957 Willamette) has got a sock wall for the more refined people in your life, running at around $20 a pop.

If you’re looking for more macabre or witchy patterns, it’s always worth checking out the sock selection at Bewitched Oddities (25 East 8th Avenue).

For the athlete in your orbit, most sporting goods stores have specific socks just for them. For instance, Life Cycle Bike Shop (1733 Pearl Street Suite B) has a selection of socks for cyclists that adapts with the seasons.

And finally, if you want the softest socks on the planet (or at least in Eugene), Chasqui Alpaca Goods (541 Willamette Suite 6) has handcrafted socks made from alpaca wool at $36. There are thick winter socks, and thinner every day socks — both are heavenly.

If you really do need plain white socks, go to Costco and buy them in bulk. Either way, the dream of buying your loved ones socks for Christmas is alive in Eugene.