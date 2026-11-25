We’ve all been there, it’s the holiday season and you have that one friend or family member that is seemingly impossible to buy gifts for. Either they’re a hard read, or they keep telling you they don’t need anything. So, you get creative. Pastries, tech gadgets, beer flights — nothing works, you’ve tried everything.

In desperation, you go to the store and get something ridiculously simple: A notepad, a nice set of pencils, a stapler or even some dryer sheets. To your surprise, they react with joy, telling you they’d been meaning to get exactly what you got.

How could you have known? You couldn’t have, and that’s the secret. Sometimes, the simplest of gifts turn out to be the best ones.

Pencils, pens, erasers, paper clips and more — there’s always something missing. What if someone ended that cycle for you? This holiday season, consider buying a friend or loved one something that lasts. Of course, there’s places like Office Depot, Walmart and Costco, but have you tried something like the Oregon Art Supply at 1020 Pearl Street?

This locally owned shop has high end supplies that will likely last longer than your average No. 2 pencil. Consider the Tombow Mono pencils, or the Staedtler Mars Lumographic pencils, which are known for their resilience to breakage. While these are crafted with artists in mind, who says you can’t splurge a little for something that lasts? The owners, Rebecca Mannheimer and Robin Irving, are retiring — reach out to them if you want to buy the business!

Speaking of arts, consider checking out the Material Exchange Center for Community Arts (MECCA) at 555 High Street. This nonprofit secondhand art supply store has everything from textiles, to crayons and even jewelry. Founded in 1999, this spot has been a staple for local artists who are seeking to create while at the same time, stay eco-friendly.

“We’re trying really hard to keep materials out of the waste stream, but then also make them available and accessible to artists, to families, to students and to anyone in need of art supplies,” says Heather Campbell, MECCA’s executive director, “that way people have access to creativity and making.”

Consider MECCA’s selection of picture frames for a favorite photo. You could even purchase a loved one a ticket to one of MECCA’s wide selection of arts classes and workshops.

Mindy Patterson of Mindy’s on East 5th Avenue. Photo by Eve Weston.

Just across the street from MECCA is Mindy’s at 296 East 5th Avenue, owned by Mindy Patterson.

Patterson opened her shop 52 years ago before the Fifth Street Market, where Mindy’s currently resides, was constructed. Here, you can find an interesting assortment of clothing and textiles. For someone that has some patience, consider buying one of the many beginner needlework kits.

“It’s very easy to teach yourself according to the direction,” Patterson says of the beginner embroidery or cross stitching kits. “You don’t need anything but scissors and yourself.” The price of beginner kits ranges from $12 to $48, she says.

Moving back to utility items, have you ever noticed that your paper towels keep disappearing? Maybe you use one here and there for a quick spill cleanup, to wipe a dish or even to dry your hands. Maybe it seems like every time you buy a new pack, before you know it, you’re back at the store buying another.

Assorted teas on display at Marley’s Monsters. Photo by Eve Weston.

Turns out there’s a way to stop that cycle by visiting Marley’s Monsters in the Fifth Street Market Alley, 550 Pearl Street. Here, there’s reusable “unpaper towels,” along with other outside-the-box items like reusable gift wrap. Don’t let the name of the store scare you away — it’s named for the owner’s daughter and her stuffed monster — this upcycle store, established in 2013, has all the things you need to stop wasting products and get into reusables.

Candles that resemble ice cream at Ebb & Flow. Photo by Eve Weston.

For all your tchotchke needs there’s Ebb & Flow Boutique at 946 Willamette. This gift shop focuses on trying to uplift local vendors and “caters to the unique,” according to Harley Pringle, Ebb & Flow’s art director. The shop opened up just under a year ago and so far, it’s made itself into a lovely place to get a simple gift that means a lot.

Pringle suggests the shop’s selection of stationery items, like fancy note cards, pens and papers. Also, the store has uniquely shaped candles, many of which resemble flowers or food. The selection at Ebb & Flow is crafted to highlight mostly local and Oregon-based artists. “Shopping locally really builds a community,” Pringle says.

So, the message is clear: You don’t always have to spend months stressing out about what exactly a loved one, friend or family member needs. Instead, consider getting something simple, useful and sweet, maybe with a card attached.