The winter season can be tough on vegetation, potted or otherwise. But if you look hard enough, there are plenty of giftworthy plants fit to survive the barren Eugene cold and let gift-givers share what matters most — the gift of life!

Down to Earth Home, Garden & Gift (532 Olive Street) is rife with options. If you’re gifting for a novice plant lover, employee Ash Hoover recommends a low maintenance plant, such as the snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata) or the ZZ plant, aka Zanzibar gem (Zamioculcas zamiifolia). Both plants originated in Africa, making them extra resilient to dry periods. Their dominating look and unique leathery texture make them a fine addition to the home of someone who might not always have the time to care for their new greenery.

For something a tad more trendy, though higher effort, Hoover recommends variegated plants with white stripes, spots and other patterns to the leaves. “You’ll see a lot of variegated plants on social media,” Hoover says. “Monsteras (Monstera deliciosa) are some of the most hybridized and collected houseplants.” Monsteras are notable for their large, hole-filled leaves.

Near Down to Earth is Dandelions Flowers & Gifts (234 West 6th Avenue). Among a collection of curated plants are handmade “dish gardens.” The dish gardens, which can be customized to reflect the interests of your giftee or to reflect the themes of the season, are small bowls filled with a variety of complementary plants. Winter gardens might include berries, little cyprus trees and a winter wonderland theme.

But what if your giftee is not defined merely by the bounds of a pot? Pond Plants of Eugene (270 Baxter Street) has your back. Owner Cyndi Stevens’ yard is filled with over a dozen small, self-contained artificial ponds that are regularly home to a variety of aquatic plants. As winter approaches, most of the plants have died or gone dormant — that is, except for one.

“The plant we have in the winter time — I don’t want to say the one and only, but the one and only, is the water hawthorne (Aponogeton distachyos),” Stevens says as she pulls one of the blooming white plants out of a pond. “It’s a phenomenal winter plant because it blooms in the wintertime, spectacular and gorgeous.”

While the water hawthorne is one of few water plants that bloom in the winter season, there are other “winter hardies” capable of surviving through the cold and blooming in the future. Stevens recommends prairie sunset (Zephyranthes candida) and common buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis). She suggests that first-time pond builders choose a selection of plants that reflect all four seasons to ensure their ponds are always lively.

Fox Hollow Creek Nursery (853 West 28th Avenue), conveniently located next to a Dari Mart (for those who want to eat a hot dog while plant shopping), takes a seasonal hiatus from December to January. Before then, owner Mike Kaszycki has a few plants perfect for braving the winter. He recommends gifting fruit trees in the winter that will bloom when spring comes around. As for fruit recommendations, Kaszycki says his favorite fruit is “whatever I’m eating,” so best stick to whatever you giftee is known to snack on.

If you’re not interested in adding a permanent fixture to your friend’s backyard, he also recommends tea plants that can be harvested in the winter. The leaves can be dried to make green tea and fermented for black tea.

Perhaps the most fitting recommendation of all, Kaszycki points to the Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera). They don’t need much attention or water and bloom beautiful pink flowers in December.