A young music lover’s Christmas list in 2026 may look a lot like it did in 1996, according to several local record stores Eugene Weekly spoke with for the newest holiday gift guide. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are buying CDs again — those shiny little silvery discs that once ruled the music industry and were later killed by iPods, online piracy and music streaming.

It’s not just in Eugene. The Recording Industry Association of America reports new CD sales unexpectedly grew 60 percent in the first half of the year, outpacing vinyl LPs. Retailers say they’re riding the wave.

Tyler Howard, from House of Records (258 East 13th Avenue) oversees new CD inventory at the store. He gestures to several shelves of overstocked CDs in the shop’s back office. “We didn’t have this a year ago,” he says. Now, demand is so high that when he sells certain CDs, he has to replace them on the shelf right away.

When CDs boomed in the ’90s, older music fans replaced their vinyl collections while younger fans collected new music. According to the record stores EW spoke with, a similar trend has emerged as younger consumers return to the CD aisle. It’s not Hendrix, Bob Dylan and The Beatles. They’re looking for “CD golden-age” bands like Radiohead, Mazzy Star and Weezer.

“But they don’t want Weezer’s new album,” says Ian Chastain, who manages used CDs at House of Records. According to Chastain, they want Weezer’s first three albums (two of them self-titled), released between 1994 and 2001. “Vinyl is like a dinosaur,” Chastain says. “CDs are cool ’90s retro.”

Alex Yusimov owns Moon Rock Records (443 West 11th Avenue), a store that once only carried new and used vinyl LPs but added new and used CDs about a year ago.

Yusimov thinks price point matters, as new vinyl prices sometimes exceed $30, with many brand-new CDs priced around $12 and used CDs costing much less. He says CDs are small and manageable, and record prices keep going “up and up and up.”

Ben Terrell of Epic Seconds (30 East 11th Avenue), a new-and-used music, movies and game store, agrees that affordability drives the resurgence. As in the heyday of CDs, when used vinyl LPs were affordable, the thrill of the chase draws younger consumers, who scour second-hand shops for great music and good deals.

For now, he says, “you can buy three or four CDs for the price of one new record.” LPs also sound better on the right stereo, but CDs sound “better than phone music,” Terrell says. “Music and media sounds best using the technology it was made for,” he says.

Penelope Lane and Nathaniel Pratt, both 20, from Eugene, are avid CD shoppers. They say they typically hit the used CD section at Goodwill or shop at garage sales, but Pratt occasionally buys a new CD from an artist he admires.

Lane discovers new music through CDs. “When looking for specific eras, I usually go for the ’60s through the late ’90s,” she says.

“I continue to collect CDs because listening to them gets me off my phone. I can see all my favorite albums with pamphlets, fun photography and details I wouldn’t have noticed online when choosing what to play,” she says.

Pratt looks for artists like Fleetwood Mac, Janet Jackson, Prince, Diana Ross, Cocteau Twins, Carole King or Kate Bush. He says his parents’ and his friend’s cars still have CD players.

“Collecting vinyls can already be pricey,” he says. “Most thrift shops charge a base rate of $2 to $4 per CD, which is the range I try to stay in. I would be lying if I said I didn’t splurge in the $8 to $10 range from time to time.”

Like when Millennials started buying vinyl in the 2000s, CDs are showing signs of rebirth, and prices are rising, proving the industry hasn’t learned its lesson: Consumers will pay for physical media if the price is right and there’s some sense of scarcity.

CD margins “got cut in half in the past year,” as sales improved, Howard says. Previously, CD wholesale prices were at their lowest point ever, Terrell adds. Now they’re going back up.

“I am always wondering,” just like in the iPod generation, “Is this making the art better? I’d say in this case, yes,” Terrell says. Old media “often speak to the breadth of our experience.”

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