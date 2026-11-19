Republicans got what they deserved. That’s not the opinion of some leftist Democrat, but the mayor of Oklahoma City, David Holt. “A political party that is morally and intellectually bankrupt deserves the rebuke of the American people,” the Republican mayor posted on election night.

So let’s be clear, the biggest winners of the ’26 election were not just the capital Ds, though their win was huge, but the big ds: democracy and decency.

There was much speculation about all the things the president might do to rig the election, and for good reason.

Repeated attempts to usurp the role of states in determining the eligibility status of voters, a plan to use the postal service to control who could vote by mail, threats to prosecute election officials over dubious claims of illegal voters, continued denial of the 2020 election results, a blatant attempt to bribe voters with a hollow promise of $5,000 checks and the list goes on.

Here is where the wisdom of our founders really shines, giving states the sole power to administer elections and the judicial branch equal power to the administrative branch, thereby enabling judges across the country to say “No” to the president’s attempt to override the Constitution.

But the ultimate way to protect our democracy from the threat of autocracy is to make the election result, as Congressman Jared Huffman (D-California) put it on his recent visit to Eugene, “too big to rig.” It was all that and more, especially given the attempts of the world’s richest man to use his wealth to change the outcome. Maybe the fears of what the administration might do (sending ICE agents to the polls, for example) were overblown. Even so, democracy came out as the real winner as the people showed that their vote still counts.

Decency was also a big winner. The people of Texas, of all places, especially showed that decency still matters, choosing for the Senate a young seminarian, James Talarico, who talks about the politics of loving your neighbor over a career politician widely seen as corrupt, even to the point of something so trivial as stealing an expensive pen from a fellow lawyer. But those who are unfaithful in small matters tend to be unfaithful in big ones as well.

Or take Congressman Max Miller (R-Ohio), who was accused of sexual violence and abuse by several women, including his ex-wife, a high school classmate and Stephanie Grisham, Donald Trump’s former press secretary. Backed by the president who called Miller “a good person,” by his Ohio colleague, Rep. Jim Jordan and by Speaker Mike Johnson, Miller refused to drop out of the race and expressed confidence that he would win his solidly red district. He didn’t.

Then there was the Republican candidate for governor in Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy, running the most despicable ad of the century, using the estranged mother of his opponent for political fodder, putting Ramaswamy on the side of a man accused of raping his 12-year-old step-daughter and then who fled the state to avoid prosecution. It doesn’t get much lower than that, and yet Vice President J.D. Vance defended the use of the ad. Voters chose the victim of that rape to become the next governor of Ohio.

The president called on voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. And so they did.

Voting for a change in our capitol, they voted against a man who unleashed the cruelest campaign against people of different national heritage since the internment of Japanese-Americans during WWII.

They voted against a man who routinely ridicules not just his political opponents, but reporters trying to do their jobs, leaders of our allies and even entire countries. They voted against a man who lies about everything from crowd sizes to the election he lost in 2020.

They voted against a man who broke his promise not to get us in another war in the Middle-East and then who whined about not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. They voted against a man more concerned about vanity projects in our capitol than he is about the health care of our citizens.

They voted against a man who has used his position to enrich himself and his family and instead of “draining the swamp,” he has gilded it in gold leaf.

Adam Hamiliton, Democrat senator-elect from Kansas — Kansas! — said it best: “This election is a rebuke of unkindness and cruelty in Washington, DC.”

Across the nation, the American people voted for decency. Perhaps now, we can make America good again.

Dan Bryant is an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a resident of Eugene since 1991. The opinions of this article are his own and do not represent any organization with which he is affiliated.