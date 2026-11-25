It’s finally happened. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. It’s time to grab a pair of Hopalong boots and a pistol that shoots to grant the wish of Barney and Ben and dolls that’ll talk and will go for a walk for the famous Janice and Jen.

If gift shopping doesn’t come as natural to you as it seems to for everyone else, one tried and true method is to wander around shops with that special someone in mind, and wait until something screams their vibe. Or, maybe it’s easy as candy cane pudding, and you’ve already got your true love’s three French hens and two turtle doves on layaway.

Thankfully, Christmas is the ultimate market season, giving tons of opportunities to surround yourself with local makers, artists and artisans while finding fun gifts you wouldn’t have otherwise known existed.

Another essential quality of market gift shopping, artist and market organizer Shanna Trumbly says, is “there’s also something special about buying directly from the people who make things. You get to meet the person whose imagination, hands and time went into creating what you’re taking home.” She adds, “that connection feels increasingly valuable in a world of mass-produced everything.”

Of course, if you have ever been around Eugene during the Christmas season, you know you can’t go wrong with the Holiday Market at Lane Events Center (796 West 13th Avenue). Every Saturday and Sunday from late November through Christmas Eve, this winter wonderland brings the eclectic minds behind the Saturday Market indoors. It’s definitely the biggest and longest artisan market of the year, with dozens of wildly different local, regional and even traveling vendors, along with treats, live music and food trucks if you’re there for the full afternoon (which, if you are, you could cross off half your family’s gift list).

But while the Holiday Market is a widely known Eugene institution, having been around for more than 50 years, it’s also worth checking out the first ever Winter Wonderfest in West Eugene. The first Saturday of the month, the artists of West Eugene come together for the Warehouse District Art Hop, where you can bounce across businesses appreciating art and listening to live music. This season, Trumbly and the Hop artists have organized Winter Wonderfest, which is 11 am to 5 pm Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 in the Warehouse District.

Viking Brewing’s Jonna Threlkeld says that there will be 53 artists and makers across six locations, which include art galleries, coffee shops and more. “Rather than creating another standalone holiday makers-market, we wanted to encourage people to explore the district and get to know the artists, makers and businesses that give it its character,” Threlkeld says.

But sometimes all of that shopping and walking around can be exhausting, and you want to be able to take a breath. Another market stemming from a Eugene neighborhood is the Whiteaker’s Holiday Community Market, noon to 4 pm Nov. 15 and Dec. 12 at MECCA (555 High Street) and noon to 5 pm Nov. 28 and Dec. 15 at The Hybrid Gallery (941 West 3rd Avenue).

Organized by the Whiteaker Community Market, each of these pop-ups will feature 10 to 12 local vendors and activities that bring the events to life — such as live basket weaving and jewelry making at MECCA. “Our markets are intentionally designed to feel less like a crowded holiday shopping rush and more like a gathering of friends and neighbors,” says Jordana Miller, Whiteaker Community Market operations and financial manager. Miller says that, along with gifts to cross off the list and showcasing local talent, “We want people to feel comfortable slowing down, discovering something new, meeting the makers behind the goods and enjoying the experience.”

However, not everyone gets down with the Hallmark movie market vibe. For the witches and the wonderfully mad characters in your life, Market for the Strange is 11 am to 6 pm Nov. 28 at Lane Events Center. There will be 50 vendors and performers celebrating the bizarre in this Oregon-based traveling market. This year’s theme is “Bone Harvest” which is “a tribute to the ways we break old structures as we form new things, like art, habits and systems,” organizer Yamen O’Donell says. “Some of the vendors, like Bloom & Gloom Curiosities, Cemetery Lullaby and Supernatural Selections, craft beauty out of literal bones. For others,” O’Donell says, “the theme is more symbolic.” Costumes are welcomed and encouraged.

Whether you know exactly what you’re looking for, or you just need some items to jump from the table and into your hands, there are plenty of Eugene markets this holiday season. Meet artists, shop local and get out of the house before the weather starts to really drop. Hey, you might even meet your true love while you’re at it.