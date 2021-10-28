Best Latin American Food

1. Nelson’s Taqueria 394 Blair Blvd., 541-844-8404. Nelsons-Taqueria.Business.Site.

2. Tacovore 530 Blair Blvd., 541-735-3518. TacovorePNW.com.

3. El Buen Sabor 650 Blair Blvd., 541-653-2517. ElBuenSabor.Us.

Fellow transplants from California, let’s stop saying there’s no good Mexican food in Eugene. Don’t believe it? Head over to Blair. First, grab a Nelson burrito at Nelson’s Taqueria, which is named after the owner who is possibly nicest person in Eugene, Nelson Lopez. Recently, I had the Nelson burrito with al pastor, and it was one of the best burritos I’ve had in Eugene — the shredded marinated pork was juicy, the refried beans were overflowing and the hot sauce had a flavorful kick.

And while you’re on Blair, keep walking, because readers have decided that it’s home to the area’s best Latin American. So visit Tacovore, where you can get some well crafted tacos and strong margaritas. Then wrap it up at El Buen Sabor to eat tacos with handmade tortillas and salsa.

But start your adventure at Nelson’s Taqueria. There’s a reason why readers also voted it as the best food cart and second-best place for meals under $10.

As Eugene’s Latin American fare continues to grow, let’s keep supporting these restaurants and food carts because life would suck without them.