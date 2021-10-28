Best Wine

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Sweet Cheeks Winery 27007 Briggs Hill Rd., 541-349-9463. SweetCheeksWinery.com.

2. King Estate 80854 Territorial Hwy., 541-685-5189. KingEstate.com.

3. Sarver Vineyard 25600 Mayola Ln., 541-935-2979. SarverWinery.com.