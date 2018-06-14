Activist Alert

• Two comment periods are currently open to stop the proposed Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Energy Project: Department of Environmental Quality/Army Corps of Engineers joint water quality permits (deadline July 21) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission fracked gas permit procedures (deadline June 18). The group 350 Eugene offers several support sessions for comment writing at 6 pm Friday, June 15, at the First United Methodist Church (13th and Olive) and 1 to 4 pm the Eugene Downtown Library coffee shop area June 18 and 24. Go to world.350.org/eugene for more info.

• National Pollinator Week is June 18 to 24 and local nonprofit Beyond Toxics is hosting the fifth annual Bee Jazzy celebration 5:30 pm Thursday, June 21, to benefit the Save Oregon’s Bees campaign. Halie Loren and the Dana McWayne Quartet will perform at the Silvan Ridge winey and the event features a silent auction, local favorite food carts and vendors. Saturday, June 23 Beyond Toxics hosts a Pollinator Garden work party at the Churchill Community Garden to “support food-growing and native pollinator education in west Eugene.” At noon June 24 is the Eugene Bee Survey in the Whilamut Natural Area. Meet along Pre’s Trail, north of the Knickerbocker bridge (“Walama Restoration Project Site” in Google Maps).

• Lane County refugee resettlement group, a church, and several local organizations are co-sponsoring World Refugee Day “with an evening of activities to celebrate the richness and diversity of refugees.” The free public event features 20 information booths, food carts, Syrian line dancing, a play about refugees and immigrants, and a talk by photo journalist Paul Jeffrey, whose images have appeared in the Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Time, Sierra, National Geographic Explorer and more. World Refugee day is 5 to 8 pm Wednesday, June 20, at the First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street.