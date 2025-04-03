• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl, Eugene.

• Replace Reverse Reclaim/Hands Off! Eugene Fights Back, noon, Saturday, April 5, 50501 Movement, Indivisible Project and Activist Coalition of Eugene Springfield (ACES), Eugene City Hall, 500 East 4th Avenue. See Mobilize.us. “An afternoon of protest against the Trump-Musk MAGA regime and celebration of resistance solidarity.”

• Hands Off! Corvallis Oregon Fights Back, noon, Saturday, April 5, Benton County Circuit Court, 120 NW 4th Street, Corvallis.

• Hands Off! Oakridge Fights Back, 11 am, Saturday, April 5, The Hitching Post, Hwy 58 Oakridge.

• Hands Off! Florence Oregon Fights Back, noon, Saturday, April 5, Florence City Hall, 250 Hwy101, Florence.

• Hands Off! Veneta Fights back, 1 pm Saturday, April 5, meet at the Veneta Transfer Station on Territorial Hwy.Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.