Activist Alert

• Know Your Rights Training for Immigrants and Allies, 4:30 pm, Thursday, March, 27, Civil Liberties Defense Center, co-sponsored by Indivisible Eugene Springfield. The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene.

• Save Our Services Kick Off Fundraiser, 5 pm, Thursday, March, 27, Ninkasi Brewing, 155 Blair Boulevard. “Join former Congressman Peter Defazio, nonprofit leaders, union leaders and elected officials in defending our important City Services including firefighters, libraries, animal welfare services and homeless outreach from attack.”

• Eugene Critical Mass Bike Ride, 6:30 pm, Friday, March 28,10 East Broadway (Kesey Square). “Critical Mass is a worldwide movement where cyclists gather once a month in a festive and radically pro-bike environment.”

• Bigfoot Strikers Town Hall, 2 pm, Saturday, March 29, WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. “Join us for a panel discussion with striking workers at Bigfoot Beverages who are entering their sixth month on the strike line and stand against Bigfoot’s anti-worker union busting.”

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

• 10-Year Memorial for Brian Babb, veteran killed by Eugene police, 2 pm, Saturday, March 29, Sacred Connections, 810 West 3rd Avenue.

• Connect with Oregon Indivisible Groups, 7 pm, Tuesday, April 1, on Zoom, Oregon Indivisible IndivisibleOR.org and Consolidated Oregon Indivisible Network (COIN) COINOregon.org.

• The Rule of Law in 2025, 2 pm Wednesdays. April 2 is “Rule of Law and Separation of Powers, Part II: Executive Authority and the Administrative State,” Online at Law.unl.edu/ruleoflaw. Big 10 law schools “examine the rule of law after an unprecedented series of executive orders, legal interpretations and administrative actions by the Trump administration over the last several months.”

• Replace Reverse Reclaim/Hands Off! Eugene Fights Back, noon, Saturday, April 5, 50501 Movement, Eugene City Hall, 500 East 4th Avenue. See Mobilize.us/handsoff/event/767006 for events in Corvallis, Florence and more. “This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies.”

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.