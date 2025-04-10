• CAHOOTS Town Hall, 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 10, Prince Lucien Campbell Hall, Room 180, University of Oregon. Learn about research on CAHOOTS’s positive impacts and about the challenges it faces. CAHOOTS is currently not providing services in Eugene.

• Uphold the Law, 5 pm to 6 pm, Monday, April 14, Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse, 405 East 8th Avenue. Join nonviolent citizens to call upon elected officials to uphold laws prohibiting “military aid to countries which grossly violate human rights.”

• Divesting from Genocide & US Authoritarianism, 12:30 pm, Eugene Public Library, Planet vs. Pentagon. Lane County “war tax resisters” protest the rising portions of military spending from taxpayer dollars.

• Corner of 29th and Willamette Street Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays. Resist! Protest! Demonstrate!

• Weekly vigils calling for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Israel, 5 pm Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, Old Federal Building, corner of 7th & Pearl, Eugene.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.