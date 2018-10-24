It’s the Great Halloween Post, Charlie Brown!

I’ve always felt that the day after Halloween should be a national holiday. Not because of Día de los Muertos or All Saints Day but because kids need to recuperate after their candy hunt and adults need some rest after a long night of partying. Instead, when Halloween lands on a Wednesday, it means events get scattered like pellets when shooting a shotgun at a horde a zombies.

So here’s a list of ideas for what to do for Halloween.

Friday, Oct. 26

Quarantine Haunted Maze

Mazes are OK, but if it has a theme it makes it a-maze-ing. This year, C.R.O.W. adds the theme of a virus that has resulted in a zombie outbreak. The maze runs 6 to 9 pm Oct. 26, 27, 30 and 31. A milder, family night version runs 5 to 8 pm Oct. 29. The maze is located at 3120 Hwy. 101, Florence. $6.

Disco Halloween Extravaganza

Disco isn’t dead — it’s undead. This Halloween event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Kind Tree Autism Rocks! You can meet the Great Pumpkin, dance, win costume prizes and more. The event is at Vets Club Memorial Ballroom, located at 1620 Willamette Street and runs 6 to 10 pm. $5 kids, $15 adults.

Frightuary Takes Over Fairgrounds

A few years ago, then-candidate Donald Trump took over the Lane County Fairgrounds for a helluva thriller: a campaign stop. The fairgrounds have never been the same since then. Frightuary takes over where Trump left off. This time it fills the fairgrounds with scary jumps, but I think they’ve left out Steve Bannon. The horror runs 7 pm to midnight today, tomorrow and Halloween and 7 to 11 pm Sunday Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Halloween Salsa Party & Performances

Why do the “Monster Mash” when you can do the “Halloween Salsa”? This weekly dance event adds a spooky twist. A class kicks off the night at 9 pm and the DJ starts spinning at 10 pm until 1 am. The party is at Salseros Dance Studio, 1626 Willamette Street. $8 to $10.

Horror House Halloween Bash!

Now we’re cooking with horror. If cutesy spooky doesn’t work for you, Old Nick’s will have a night of horror. The bar will show the trilogy of Hellraiser with accompanying music. Oh, and best costume will win $50. The magic starts at 9 pm. Old Nicks is located at 211 Washington Street. $5, 21-plus.

Zombie Prom 2018: Apocalypse

What seems like the annual fundraiser for the Emerald City Roller Derby, Blairalley is transforming into prom — for zombies. Now’s the time to adapt your costume into a zombie — because Ariel and Prince Eric need some more spice. Doors open at 9 pm and the party goes on until 2:30 am. Stick around for the costume contest winners to be announced at 12:30 am. Prizes include tickets for upcoming roller derby bouts.

Nosferatu

Look back to the days when vampires were rough and didn’t sparkle. Starting at 9 pm at Bijou Art Cinemas, Nosferatu will feature live music from Mood Area 52. $10.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

It’s not Halloween if you’re not dressed up for Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Bijou Art Cinemas will have two showings — both at 11 pm — on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Saturday, Oct. 27

EUGFun! Coffin Races

Eugene’s inaugural Halloween-themed Soapbox Derby will take over Lincoln Street from the Skinner’s Butte Columns to the intersection below. Races start at noon and run until 4 pm. Much like Highlander, there can only be one champion. While racers battle for superiority, enjoy live music, food trucks and other vendors (including a trick-or-treat creation table). Event is located at Third Avenue and Lincoln Street. FREE.

SMJ Comes to Life (or Death?)

No one obsesses death like Victorians. The Shelton McMurphey-Johnson House, located at 303 Willamette Street, presents Victorian mourning rituals and customs. Clothing, food, periods of mourning, photos of the dead are available to check out. It’s open noon to 4 pm. FREE.

Hoppy Halloween Festival

Add some hops to your Halloween at Agrarian Ales. The event will feature acrobatics from Revelers Aerial Works — and a dog costume contest at 3 pm! There’s also live music from HipBilly’s and Humble George. All ages noon to 8 pm and 21-plus from 8 to 10 pm.

1st Annual Halloween Ball

With two dance floors and tons of DJs, this event will be quite the treat for dancers. The ball, which runs 7 pm to 2:30 am at The Lounge, located at 2043 River Road. $8 cover, $5 if in costume.

Rendezvous – a Queer Dance Party

Now this is what I call a party. Organizers say are the weirdest performers in Eugene and some DJs to throw down some spooky beats. Of course, there’s a costume party, too. There’s word from the rumor mill that there will be a Human Centipede Stop-Go Relay. The party starts at 9 pm at Hi-Fi Music Hall, located at 44 E. 7th Avenue. $5, 21-plus.

Hallo – WEEN with Brown Stallion

It’s not ween; it’s Hallo-WEEN (a cover band). Hear some greats by the band at Luckey’s, 933 Olive Street. Show starts 10pm. $5.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Halloween Share Fair Fundraiser

Put that Halloween spirit to good use. It’ll be a night of bingo, dancing and costume parading. Proceeds go to community neighbors in need. The fundraiser is located at Sam Bond’s Brewery at E. 8th Avenue and Oak Street. $5.

Halloween Spook-tastic

The candy will flow at the UO’s tradition of low brass and spooky stories. Runs 6 to 9 pm at 961 E. 18th Avenue, Aasen Hall, rm. 190. FREE.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Halloween Free Open House – downtown

A family-friendly Halloween event in the heart of downtown Eugene. Kids and adults alike will find a fun and spooky time with trick-or-treating to local business, costume contests, pet parade, free family activities and more, 4 to 7 pm at the Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. FREE.

Haunted Market

Have a safe trick-or-treating night at 5th Street Market, 6 to 8 pm. FREE.

The Devil Makes Three Halloween Concert

The Devil Makes Three brings their Americana sound to Eugene. The band has some appropriate tunes for Halloween — not only lyrically but musically. Check out some of my old favorites: “Old Number Seven,” “Graveyard” and “Beneath the Piano.” The show is at McDonald Theater, running 7 pm to 2 am. $30.

Dead Rockstars Costume Party

Rock ‘n’ Roll isn’t for the weak — or living. Bring to life your favorite dead rockstar through a costume and you could win $100. Old Nick’s, 211 Washington Street. Show starts at 9 pm. $5.