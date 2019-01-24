Music Listings: January 24 – January 30

THURSDAY 1/24
5TH STREET PUBLIC MARKET Jeremy Pruitt—5pm; n/c
AXE & FIDDLE The Hawthorne Roots—8:30pm; n/c
BEERGARDEN Dave Wentz—7:30pm; n/c
Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
HULT CTR Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto (Eugene Symphony)—7:30pm; $29-65
LUCKEY’S Club Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB Dueling Pianos ft. Skip Jones & Hank Shreve—7pm; n/c
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
OLD NICK’S PUB Strawberry Mountain, Kismet Way, Thom Simon—9pm; $8
Overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c
SAM BONDS GARAGE Variety Show Benefit for Monica Durant —9pm; $5-10
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Tatiamo—7pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB EZ Money—9pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Marc Siegel & Le Bop Hot—7:30pm; $12
TSUNAMI BOOKS Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto—8pm; n/c
WOW HALL Eugene LIVE! – Rock n’ Blues: Soul Deception, Astro Gala, Vanna Oh!, The Muddy Souls—8pm; $8-10
FRIDAY 1/25
5th STREET Cornucopia Cory Winsco Trio—9:30pm; n/c
BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c
Blairally VINTAGE ARCADE Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c
BUGSY’S BAR & GRILL JukeBox Deluxe Band—9pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
GRIDIRON GRILL Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c
HAPPY HOUR Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c
Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c
Jimmy’s Karoke w/ Zach—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Broken Bodies, Kill the Poor, Hippie Fight—10pm; $5
MARABEL B. FROHNMAYER MUSIC BLDG — Alan Ferber, Trombone—10am; n/c
MOHAWK TAVERN The Koz—9pm; n/c
NOBLE ESTATE URBAN Henry Cooper—5pm; n/c
OREGON WINE LAB Robert Meade—7pm; n/c
OLD NICK’S PUB DYAD FEST II: 2 Nights of 2 Piece Bands—8pm; $10-16
RAGOZzINO HALL (LCC) Alan Ferber, Trombone—7:30pm; $12-15
SAM BONDS BREWING Dead Lee—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bitches Of The Sun—9:30pm; $5
SAGINAW VINEYARDS Lonesome Randall—6pm; n/c
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Steve Arriola Duo—7pm; n/c
THE EMBERS The Survivors—9pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Paula Byrne Trio—7:30pm; $15
WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS The Dirty Revival w/ Far Out West—7pm; $120-15
WOW HALL Thriftworks, Goopsteppa, Art of Fact—9pm; $20
SATURDAY 1/26
AXE & FIDDLE The Midnight Darlins—8:30pm; n/c
BEALL CONCERT HALL Oregon Jazz Ensemble & LCC Big Band—8pm; $12-15
Beergarden Real Gone Trio—7:30pm; n/c
Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c
BUGSY’S BAR & GRILL JukeBox Deluxe Band—9pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/ KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Has/Will, The Beepsters, Synaptic—10pm; $5
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager—8pm; $15-20
McSHANE’S Porter McClister & Jeremy Shaw—8pm; n/c
MOHAWK TAVERN The Koz—9pm; n/c
NOBLE ESTATE URBAN John Baumann—5pm; n/c
POURHOUSE TAVERN Karaoke Night w/ Dom—9pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S BREWING Strange Desserts—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Guilty Pleasures—9pm; $10
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Jesse Boden & the Bonafides—7pm; n/c
The Embers Supper Club The Survivors—9pm; n/c
TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Jesse Boden & The Bonafides—7pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION The OJF After Hours Jam Session—8pm; $9-12
THE SHEDD Kalani Pe’a—7:30pm; $23
TRAVELER’S COVE The Michael Anderson Trio—6pm; n/c
TWISTED DUCK Karaoke w/ KJ Fedora, 9pm; n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Flipside Funk (HiFi Funk Jam All-Stars)—7pm; $5
WOW HALL Jojo Abot—8pm; tickets start at $28
SUNDAY 1/27
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
JALISCO MEXICAN RESAURANT School of Blues Sunday Jam—3pm; n/c
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
SAM BONDS GARAGE DJs SaraB & Jwalker—9pm; n/c
The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam hosted by Olem Alves—2:30pm; $5 don.
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
THE SHEDD Society for Private Musical Performances: 100th Anniversary—4pm; $28
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Tyler Morin—4pm; n/c
MONDAY 1/28
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/ Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
CORESTAR CULTURAL CTR. Samba Ja Winter Beginner Class—7:30pm; $50 for 9-week class
Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB The Districts w/ Deeper—7pm; $12-15
UO SCHOOL OF MUSIC RM. 163 Women’s Choral Society Enrollment Opens—6:30pm; n/c
TUESDAY 1/29
5th STREET Cornucopia Jesse Meade w/ Girin Guha—9:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge World Reggae Night—9pm; $3
WEDNESDAY 1/30
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/ Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Groove Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3
McDONALD THEATRE JJ Grey & MOFRO w/ The Commonheart—7pm; $129.50-35
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
PUBLIC HOUSE Scott Austin—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Weep Wave, Novacane, Laundry—9pm; $5
THE COOLER BAR Rock Star Karaoke—8pm; n/c
The Drake Music w/ Connah Jay—10pm; n/c
The Jazz Station Jammin’ w/ The Pros—7:30pm; $3-5
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe—4pm; n/c
WOW HALL Sage the Gemini w/ Raymon McMahon—8pm; $20-25
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
SA Flamenco Pacifico, Majestic Theatre—7:30pm, $28-30
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c