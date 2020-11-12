Best Coffee Shop

1. Wandering Goat 268 Madison St. 541-344-5161. WanderingGoat.com.

2. Vero Espresso 205 E. 14th Ave. 541-654-0504. VeroEspressoHouse.com.

3. Dutch Bros DutchBros.com.

Wandering Goat Coffee is a staple of Eugene. Its die-hard fans will seek it out at any grocery store and that’s not necessarily surprising if you’ve ever tasted the rich, delicious flavor of their coffee. The Wandering Goat Coffee shop in the Whiteaker area is a whole other beast. Combining all the good things about Eugene, coffee, beer, live music and a somehow homey vibe, this shop can do it all. Wandering Goat’s unbeatable flavor of roasted coffee mixed with the eclectic, fun vibe of the shop is maybe what has kept it around for 16 years.

“Our mission from day one has been to provide high-quality organic coffee at the best price for the customer and highest compensation for the farmer; since our first roast in a small garage, we have not wavered from that commitment to sustainability,” Aaron Maltz, general manager at Wandering Goat says. “In that time, Eugene has changed considerably and we continue to represent a historic part of its identity that cannot be manufactured, a stance that we believe continues to resonant with the community.”

Maltz adds that Wandering Goat’s eclectic coffee shop in the Whit will be closed until next year due to the pandemic, but that they are honored to once again be chosen as one of Eugene’s favorite coffee shops.