Best Comfort Food 

1. Black Wolf Supper Club 454 Willamette. 541-687-8226. Find on Facebook.

Nothing screams comfort food more than Southern fried chicken. At Black Wolf Supper Club, located in the Market District of Eugene, a pared-down menu of fried chicken and other Creole favorites — from collard greens to shrimp and grits — is available for take-out. Although the cuisine is Southern-inspired, the restaurant also draws influence from French and Japanese fare.

“We never want to paint ourselves into a corner,” says owner Mikey Lawrence.

Lawrence and co-owner Edgar Arellano took over the restaurant in January 2019, after originally opening the space with chef Brendan Mahaney of Belly Taqueria.

The duo aimed to create a spot for a “cozy, party environment,” says Lawrence, complete with an impressive array of artwork on the walls. Most of the art at Black Wolf is commissioned specifically for the restaurant, some by local tattoo artists and others from painters around the world. Lawrence and Arellano’s youth spent skateboarding is reflected in the brightly colored skate decks lining the walls.

Black Wolf Supper Club is currently only available for take-out orders. Lawrence feels that opening the normally boisterous and loud restaurant at half capacity would feel a bit like “popping champagne in an empty locker room.”

“For now, we are focusing on just the food,” Lawrence says.

The hearty, casual cuisine is available for pick-up.