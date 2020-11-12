Photo by Colin Houck

Best Food Cart

Best of Eugene

1. Da Nang 488 Lincoln St. 541-915-0144. DaNangEatery.com.

2. IRIE Jamaican Kitchen 1845 W. 11th Ave. 541-833-0351. www.iriejamaicancuisine.com.

3. Tam’s Place Vietnamese Cuisine 2777 Friendly St. 541-214-0562. Find on Facebook.