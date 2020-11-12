Best Hot Wings 

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Hot Mama’s Wings 420 W. 13th Ave. 541-653-9999. HotMamasWings.com. 

2. Toxic Wings 943 River Rd. 2766 W. 11th Ave. 1395 University St. 541-689-9464. ToxicWings.com. 

3. Chicken Bonz 1815 Pioneer Pkwy E., Springfield. 541-726-0111. ChickenBonz.com. 