Café Yumm!

Best Meal Under $10

Best of Eugene by EW Staff

1. Café Yumm! Eugene: 860 E. 13th Ave. 541-3349-9866; 1801 Willamette. 541-686-9866; 130 Oakway Ctr. 541-465-9866. 1005 Green Acres Rd. 541-684-9866. Springfield: 3340 Gateway St. 541-747-9866; 3333 RiverBend Dr. 541-736-9866. CafeYumm.com.

2. El Super Burrito 2566 Willamette. 541-485-0619. Find on Facebook. 

3. Tacovore 530 Blair Blvd. 541-735-3518; 2503 NW Kings Blvd. Corvallis. 541-360-3919. TacoVorePNW.com.